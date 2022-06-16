West Indies take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Antigua with the visitors in a lot of trouble recently with poor form and skipper Momimul Haque resigning from the captaincy. Shakib Al Hasan marks his return as the leader of the side but is not going to be easy for him, considering they had a terrible run in West Indies the last time they toured back in 2018. West Indies had bowled them out for 43 in one of the games, their lowest total in Test. Hosts West Indies have played just one test series in 2022 but they must be proud of the way they performed as they beat a champion side like England. WI v BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 in Antigua.

Kemar Roach will undergo a late fitness test to join the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip to form a fiery pace attack. Devon Thomas and Gudakesh Motie are the newcomers in the squad and will be eager to be involved against Bangladesh. Joshua Da Silva was the star player against England and he could once again swing the battle in their favour.

Tamim Iqbal scored a century in the tour game and the experienced opener has an important role to play for the team. He is just 19 runs short of 5000 runs in Test and will only become the second Bangladeshi batsman to achieve this feat. Shakib Al Hasan is a world-class talent and he will be motivated to help get the team back to the level they were playing a few years ago.

When and Where is WI vs BAN 1st Test 2022?

The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2022 takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from June 16, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The WI vs BAN Test match has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of WI vs BAN 1st Test 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022 in India. However, in absence of WI vs BAN live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of WI vs BAN 1st Test 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch WI vs BAN live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. West Indies have a good track record against Bangladesh and could make light work of their Asian opponents in this match.

