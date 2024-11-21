The West Indies national cricket team will host the Bangladesh cricket team for a two-match Test series, starting on November 22. The opening Test between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the much-awaited first Test between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team in Antigua. On Which Channel West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WI vs BAN 2024 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Bangladesh will be playing their first Test series since suffering 2-0 against the India national cricket team. Meanwhile, the West Indies contested South Africa at home, where they whitewashed 2-0. In the upcoming two-match Test series, Bangladesh will miss the service of their star wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been ruled out due to an injury. Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the visitors, whereas veteran batter Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies. BCB Announces Mohammad Salahuddin As New Assistant Coach of Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Keacy Carty (WI)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Kavem Hodge (WI), Mominul Haque (BAN)

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Kemar Roach (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Kraigg Brathwaite (vc)

WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Litton Das (BAN), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Keacy Carty (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Kavem Hodge (WI), Mominul Haque (BAN), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Kemar Roach (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

