West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The West Indies national cricket team will face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI between the host West cricket team and the Bangladesh cricket team will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on December 12. The WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The West Indies have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series and will aim for a whitewash in the upcoming third ODI against Bangladesh. Tanzim Hasan Sakib Throws Ball at Brandon King, Duo Engages in Heated Exchange During WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

In the first ODI, West Indies secured an easy five-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 113 off 80 deliveries while chasing 295 runs. In the second ODI, West Indies speedster Jayden Seales' four-wicket haul bundled out Bangladesh for 227 runs. While chasing, opener Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 82 off 76 balls, which guided the host to a clinical seven-wicket win. Jayden Seales was awarded Player of the Match for his impressive bowling.

When is WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The final ODI of the three-match series between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 12.

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for the Indian audiences, there will be no live telecast available for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For the WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming option, read below. WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024: Jayden Seales, Brandon King Guide West Indies To Clinch Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live-streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh three-match ODI series 2024. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but would need to have a match for the same.

