One of world cricket's most explosive openers Phil Salt showcased his power-hitting abilities to the world in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Salt joined KKR in 2024 moving away from Delhi Capitals, having seen moderate success in IPL 2023, scoring 218 runs in nine matches. However, Salt's breakthrough season came in IPL 2024 for KKR, where the opener slammed 435 runs in 12 games at a staggering strike-rate 182, which included four half-centuries. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Feature In 400 T20s, Achieves Milestone During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Salt's terrific start with Sunil Narine helped other batters play freely with the platform being already laid out for them at the endovers to hit all over the park. KKR's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024 ended up as a major reason behind the franchise lifting its third IPL title. Come IPL 2025, Salt has shifted base from Kolkata to Bengaluru and will turn up for. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as seen in the tournament opener between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens. Fans wondering why Salt is playing in the 'Red and Blue' kit instead of 'Purple and Gold' can scroll below.

Why is Phil Salt Playing for RCB in IPL 2025?

Despite having a stellar IPL 2024, Salt was not retained by KKR in IPL Retentions, which was expected. In the IPL 2025 Auction, KKR and RCB engaged in a bidding war, which ended with the Bengaluru-based franchise purchasing the England opener for INR 11.5 crore after the former franchise backed out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Expect Salt to flourish for RCB as well, given they play all their home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, given the batting-friendly conditions, and the ground dimension, making six-hitting easy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).