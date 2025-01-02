Will Rohit Sharma be dropped for the IND vs AUS fifth Test in Sydney? Head coach Gautam Gambhir did not seem to confirm if the Indian national cricket team captain will be part of the playing XI for the fifth and final showdown against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rohit Sharma has been far from his best and has managed just 31 runs in three Test matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma reclaimed his opening spot in India's playing XI and pushed KL Rahul to bat at number three--move which did not work and attracted criticism as well. Rift Within Team India? Senior Indian National Cricket Team Member Attempting To Be Interim Skipper Under Regular Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025: Report.

Gautam Gambhir attended the press conference prior to the IND vs AUS fifth Test 2024 where he gave an ambiguous answer when asked if Rohit Sharma will be playing in Sydney or not. The India national cricket team head coach said that they hadn't yet narrowed down on a playing XI and would determine that only after assessing the wicket. This comes amidst speculations that continue to run rife over Rohit Sharma's future as Test captain. Gautam Gambhir also reacted to reports of a rift inside the Indian dressing room, stating that the debates that happen in the team should not go out in the open. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Must Win Match in Sydney.

India's team selection for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne also raised several eyebrows with Shubman Gill's exclusion being one of the major talking points. With the loss in Melbourne, India trail the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-2 and will need to draw the series by winning in Sydney if they are to keep alive any hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.

