Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after defeating Afghanistan by four wickets on the very last ball. Rashid Khan and Co. will be looking to make a comeback. A win is very crucial for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Batting first Afghanistan were restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs. Karim Janat was the highest scorer for Afghanistan scoring 54 runs. Richard Ngarava took a three-wicket haul for Zimbabwe. In response, Zimbabwe went on to win the match on the very last ball. Naveen-ul-Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over, Concedes 19 Runs As Afghanistan Suffer Four-Wicket Defeat to Zimbabwe During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

For Zimbabwe, Brain Bennet scored 49 runs in 49 balls. He scored at a slow pace when it came to T20I. Naveen-ul-Haq scalped a three-wicket haul and Rashid Khan took a couple of wickets but it was not enough for Afghanistan. Both teams were equally matched but Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe came out on top as they kept the calm and composure till the very end. This is going to be an essential match for both sides.

When is ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG live telecast on any TV channel. For the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 viewing option online, read below. West Indies' Amir Jangoo Slams Fastest-Ever Ton On ODI Debut During WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action.

