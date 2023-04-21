PSG will hope to notch up a third straight victory in Ligue 1 when they take on Angers on Saturday, April 21. Lionel Messi and co sit comfortably at the top of the points table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille and a win tonight will further increase that gap. The Parisians had a bit of a stutter with back-to-back defeats in Ligue 1 against Rennes and Lyon respectively but have fought back, scoring five goals in their last two matches. The Parisians are favourites to go all the way and win the title, with no other major competition like the Champions League to focus on. Sevilla 3–0 Manchester United (Aggregate 5–2), UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Youssef En-Nesyri Scores a Brace As Red Devils Crash Out From UEL.

Christophe Galtier's side is set to have some absentees, including Nuno Mendes, Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe. Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both on target in PSG's last game against Lens, will hope to continue their good form. Mbappe is the current highest scorer in the competition this season, with 20 goals to his name, while Messi is seventh on the list, with 15 strikes. The Argentine star tops the list of assists for this season in Ligue 1 (14). The two would lead the attack against Angers and hope to be on target.

As for Angers, they find themselves at the very bottom of the Ligue 1 points table with just 14 points from 31 matches. A win, which is unlikely, will help them reduce their gap 19th placed Ajaccio. They are likely to be without the services of Nabil Bentaleb, Ali Kalla, Pierrick Capelle, Amine Salama among other names. Angers beat Lille earlier this month but lost to Clermont Foot in their last match.

When is Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Angers in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, April 22. The match will be played at Raymond Kopa Stadium and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group has the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The game between PSG and Lens will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. PSG are favourites to win this match, with Angers low on confidence.

