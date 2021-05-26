Inter Milan managed to end Juventus’ dominance at the top of Italian football, becoming the first team since 2010 to win the Serie A title other than the Turin outfit. However, after a successful campaign, the Nerazzurri are mulling over the continuity of manager Antonio Conte, who is set to analyse his future in the coming weeks with exit a possible option. Inter Milan Crowned Serie A Champions, Register Title Win After 11 Years.

According to the Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte is set to leave the club just weeks after leading them to Serie A glory for the first time in a decade. It is understood that the Italian boss is looking to part ways with the Milan outfit due to the financial constraints on the club.

Antonio Conte wants to improve on the current squad in order to keep the Nerazzurri competing at the highest level. But it is understood that the Milan club are in dire financial straits and would not be able to give him any sizable funds to reinforce.

Inter Milan want the manager to continue his stay but need him to accept some changes that will occur over the course of the summer as the club needs to generate funds of around €80 million by selling players and reducing salaries to balance the books. But Conte wants to keep his best players or will part ways.

Antonio Conte is expected to leave the club in the next 48 hours as Inter Milan are likely to sell some of their key players. The Nerazzurri have replacements in line to replace the former Juventus and Chelsea boss with Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri, who also have ties with the two clubs on contention to replace him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).