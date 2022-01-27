Brazil have been the undisputed kings of the 2022 CONMBEOL World Cup qualifiers with 35 points from 13 games. The Selecao lead the table with second-placed Argentina six points shy of them. Next up for the Samba nation is an away tie against Ecuador as they look to maintain an impressive unbeaten qualifying campaign. The last time Brazil played in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, they had to settle for a goalless draw against arch-rivals Argentina but there were several positives from that encounter. Away form has been a bit of worry though with failure to win in their last two games on foreign soil. Opponents Ecuador are riding high on confidence with their current third position in the points table. Lionel Messi, Neymar & Others Named in South American XI of 2021, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino Miss Out.

Bryan Castillo and Fernando Leon are injured and will miss the Brazil clash for the hosts. Felix Torres and Piero Hincapie are the likely replacement for the duo in defence and they could have a tough time dealing with a strong forward line like that of Brazil. Enner Valencia has been around for some time on the international scene and his experience will come in handy.

Roberto Firmino and Richarlison have not been selected in the squad by Tite while star forward Neymar is out with an ankle injury. Dani Alves has played regularly for the new club Barcelona and that has enabled him to get a spot in the national side. He could well start his first game for his nation in well over year. Gabriel Jesus is set to play as the no 9 with Vinicius Jr and Rapinha operating on the flanks.

When Is Ecuador vs Brazil CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Ecuador and Brazil would be played at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito. The match would be played on January 28, 2022 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 02:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Ecuador vs Brazil CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Ecuador vs Brazil match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Ecuador vs Brazil CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Ecuador vs Brazil match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams. Tough game for Brazil but they should come away with all three points from this one.

