Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will take each other on in match 10 of the India Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are in search of their first win of the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for details on how to watch Jamshedpur vs Odisha ISL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. JFC vs OFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur and Odisha are two of the three teams in the league yet to record a point this season and would be hoping to change that. Jamshedpur lost to Chennaiyin in their opening game of the season while Odisha were beaten by Hyderabad, The teams have met twice in the competition with the home team winning on each occasion. JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The match will begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of JFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the JFC vs OFC clash online for fans.

