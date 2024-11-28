Goa are building momentum in the Indian Super League with wins in their last two matches. A slow start to the campaign means they are sixth in the standing with 12 points from 8 games. They face Kerala Blasters in an away tie this evening where another victory will see them go close to the top four. Hosts Kerala are ninth and have a point less than them. They ended their three-game losing streak with a much-needed victory in the last game against Chennaiyin. ISL 2024–25: Early Onslaught Enables 10-Man NorthEast United FC To Take Three Points Against Punjab FC.

Prabir Das and Ishan Pandita have returned to the first-team training with Kerala Blasters and will likely start on the bench. Noah Sadaoui is the star man upfront for the home side with his dribbling abilities and raw pace. Adrian Luna in midfield will try and create openings for the forward line and he is also an option in front of goal.

Goa will be missing the presence of Rowlin Borges, who is injured. Armando Sadiku will lead their attack with Iker Guarrotxena and Mohammad Yasir on the wings. Sandesh Jhingan at the back adds stability in defence. Ayush Chhetri and Sahil Tavora will sit deep and try and shied the backline while Dejan Drazic pushes forward from central midfield.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kerala Blasters will welcome FC Goa on matchday 9 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The match will be played on Thursday, November 28. The Kerala Blasters vs Goa match will be played at the Jawaharlal Stadium Stadium and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Kerala Blasters vs Goa match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Goa match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Kerala Blasters vs Goa streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters vs Goa live streaming online for free. It will be a quality game of football with both sides settling for an entertaining 2-2 draw.

