Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were on target as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in Premier League 2019-20. The victory, after a 2-2 home draw against Southampton in their last match, took United level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City who now remain ahead only on goal difference. United remained fifth in the points table but extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 19 games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on 62 points from 36 matches with two games remaining in their Premier League campaign. Marcus Rashford Becomes the Youngest Recipient of Honorary Doctorate Degree From Manchester University.

Rashford was among United’s best player on the pitch against Palace and although he looked a bit tired, the young Englishman recorded a goal and assist to his name. His composed finish in first-half added time gave United the lead but it was an incredible piece of skill to set up the second goal that had fans going frenzy on social media. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

Marcus Rashford Composed Finish

With the game goalless and Palace looking extremely dangerous, United set off on a counter. Anthony Martial found Bruno Fernandes with a quick exchange and the latter laid the ball for Rashford, who had three men rushing to close him down. But the 22-year-old showed brilliant composure and calmness to see off all three defenders and fire United into the lead.

Top-Notch Skill Level from Marcus Rashford

Incredible from Rashford 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JnrmJ3Bl0a — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 16, 2020

United then survived a closer penalty VAR call and also a Palace equalizer ruled out by the technology due to a controversial offside call. But once again with Palace looking dangerous and the visitors only one goal ahead, Rashford stepped up his game. In the 74th minute, Rashford received a ball from Timothy Fosu-Mensah just on the touchline of centre-circle. He was immediately surrounded by three Palace players.

But the United forward, who became the youngest to receive an honorary doctorate from Manchester University, left them behind in a flash with an artistic move. It was in the 74th minute and set up United’s second goal. He flashed ahead and found Bruno Fernandes, who returned the ball to him outside the Palace penalty box and Rashford found Martial with the Frenchman scoring with a brilliant run.

Both Rashford and Martial have now scored 22 goals this season across all competitions and 17 each in the Premier League. It has almost become synonymous that every time one of them finds the net, the other somehow join in and scores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).