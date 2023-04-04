Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be facing each other in the playoff match to secure a spot in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 4. The game will take place in Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala and has a starting time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to a recent change in AFC's calender, AIFF is arranging this special match between the winners of the last two season's ISL's league stage. Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of the playoff match for the Asian Champions League 2023-24 group stage, can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition.

After winning the league stage of ISL 2022-23, Mumbai failed to get past Bengaluru FC in the semifinal. They have a very talented Indian squad with players like Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, and Phurba Lachenpa playing the best football of their life. On top of that, Mumbai also possess overseas players like Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Mourtada Fall and Greg Stewart. Under Des Buckingham, they finished in the second spot of the group during the last edition of ACL. The only thing that is concerning for the Islanders is their recent form.

Meanwhile, their opponents Jamshedpur FC won the league in the 2021-22 season. However, this time around they failed to even qualify for the ISL playoffs and finished in the 9th position in the table. Aidy Boothryd's side found a bit of form in the later stage of ISL 2022-23 and are unbeaten in their last four matches. Unlike Mumbai, JFC are yet to play in the ACL and will be aiming to secure their spot in the premier continental tournament for the first time in their history.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Playoff, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mumbai City will be facing Jamshedpur FC in a playoff match to qualify for the AFC Champions League 2023-23 on Tuesday, April 4. The game will take place at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Playoff Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of this match in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match. Sunil Chhetri Rises to Fifth Position In List of Most International Goals Scored Crossing Ferenc Puskas, Achieves Feat By Scoring 85th Goal in Tri-Nation International Tournament 2023 (Watch Video).

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Playoff Football Live Streaming Online?

FanCode will be providing live streaming of the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 playoff match in India. Fans however will require a match pass or subscription to enjoy the match.

