The round of 16 of the European Championships 2020 begins with Wales taking on Denmark in Amsterdam. Wales finished second in a tough group comprising Italy and Switzerland and will fancy their chances against a Denmark team that confirmed their place in the knock-outs on the very last day of the group stage. The Danish team have been traumatised by the whole Christian Eriksen situation but did their country and their team-mate proud by making it past the first phase. Both these teams have good attacking players which sets up for a fascinating contest. Euro 2020 Day 14 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

Ethan Ampadu was sent off against Italy and is suspended for the Denmark game. The Wales defender has been brilliant as an impact player coming off the bench and his absence will be surely felt. Aaron Ramsey in the no 10 role has been terrific so far and his link up play with skipper Gareth Bale will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match. Kieffer Moore would be deployed as the lone striker and his main job will be to hold up play and dominate in the air.

Denmark will head into their round of 16 game sans only one player – Christian Eriksen. Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield control much of Denmark’s fluid game play. Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Brathwaite have the tendency to cut inside from the wide areas and bring Mikel Damsgaard into play. Simon Kjaer in defence has been exemplary both on and off the pitch for Denmark and his clash with Aaron Ramsey will be interesting to watch. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

When is Wales vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 match will be played on June 26, 2021 (Saturday) at the Amsterdam Arena. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Wales vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Wales vs Denmark, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Wales vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Wales vs Denmark, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. Knock-out games are often decided by moment of brilliances on the pitch and this game could well go down that path. Wales just might edge Denmark out with a 1-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).