Rafael Nadal is all set to take on 10th seeded Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the French Open, on Wednesday, June 9. Nadal has looked absolutely unstoppable in the French Open this year and the 13-time champion winning all his matches without dropping a single set. Nadal has so far played Diego Schwartzman 11 times and won a whopping 10 times. The only occasion when Schwartzman defeated Nadal was at the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters, last year in September. He would seek inspiration from that clash when he prepares to take on Nadal on Wednesday. Sports News | French Open: Just Being Here Doesn't Satisfy Me, Says Zverev After Reaching Semis

If Schwartzman defeats Nadal, then he would be only the third person to beat the Spaniard at the French Open. He was defeated by Nadal in the semi-finals of last year's French Open and he would want to put up a solid show to avenge that loss. Should the Argentine win, it would be his second Rolland Garros semi-final.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman match in French Open 2021 quarterfinal will take place on June 09, 2021, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

