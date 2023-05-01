New Delhi, May 1 : The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messaging applications, which were allegedly being used by terrorist organisations, mainly based in Jammu and Kashmir. Smartphone Launches in May 2023: From Google Pixel Fold to Samsung Galaxy F54, List of 7 New 5G Phones Arriving This Month.

The banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi and Threema, as per reports. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 Render Images Emerge To Reveal Full Design; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

The decision is learnt to have been taken as per the inputs of intelligence agencies, the reports said.

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).