Mumbai, February 27: Indian smartphone company Lava Mobiles has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India on March 5, 2024. Lava Mobiles is popular for offering budget and mid-range smartphones, and the Lava Blaze Curve will fit right in with the customers wanting a mid-range smartphone.

The made-in-India smartphone with curved display has been teased for many days; however, had to confirm the official launch date. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G will have a curved screen, reported English Jagran. The report also mentioned that before the launch, some specifications of the device had been leaked online about its looks. Nothing Phone 2(a) To Launch on March 5, Company Reveals Closeup Design of Upcoming Smartphone (See Picture).

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launching on March 5:

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specifications (Expected)

Although there is no official confirmation about the devices' specifications, the English Jagran reported that the device may be launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The report further mentioned that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G display will have a Full HD+ resolution.

In terms of the performance, the device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with nearly 5.5 million (around 5,50,000) AnTuTu score. It further said that the Blaze Curve 5G will have a 128GB storage option with 8GB RAM. The device will may be launched with a 5,000mAh battery and Android 14-based custom UI skin. Moreover, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G may have a centre punch-hole cutout design for the front camera and likely a triple camera setup on the back. The actual specifications will be dropped by Lava Mobiles soon ahead of the launch. Infinix Smart 8 Plus To Launch in India on March 1: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Infinix.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price in India (Expected)

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment with a curved AMOLED display. The report by English Jagran mentioned that the smartphone's price may range from Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000.

