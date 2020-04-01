OnePlus 8 Series: 6 Things To Know Before Launch

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is ready with its next flagship phones, which are slated to be launched on April 14, 2020. The phone maker officially confirmed the launch date for the OnePlus 8 Series via its social media accounts. The company is expected to launch at least two variants under the new OnePlus 8 Series. However, there is no clarity about the much talked OnePlus 8 Lite. Here are six things you should know about the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus 8 Series Launching in India on April 14; To Be Sold Online Exclusively Via Amazon.

1. Display: The forthcoming OnePlus 8 smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rater. The bigger OnePlus 8 Pro handset is expected to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ SuperAMOLED display featuring 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Camera: The company will be employing a triple camera module at the rear of the OnePlus 8, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide and a 2MP sensors. The OnePlus 8 Pro handset will be seen with quad rear cameras (48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP). At the front, there would be a 16MP hole-punch camera for selfies and video calling.

3. Battery: As far as the battery details are concerned, the OnePlus 8 could be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery whereas the bigger sibling is likely to be packed with a 4,510 mAh battery. Both the phones will get 30W fast charging technology.

4. Processor: Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset - Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G compatibility. The processor is rumoured to be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

5. Variants & Colours: Coming to the variants, OnePlus 8 series might be offered in two variants with 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB internal storage. On the colour front, the company might offer the devices in three exciting shades - Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green.

6. Prices: Lastly, the OnePlus 8 is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000. The bigger OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to get a starting price of Rs 50,000 that is likely to go up to Rs 60,000.