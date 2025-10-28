Barcelona, October 28: The OPPO Find X9 has been launched alongside the OPPO Find X9 Pro in the global market. The smartphone features the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor as the Pro variant and shares an identical design. The OPPO Find X9 series comes with a revamped look and offers several upgraded features compared to last year’s OPPO Find X8 series. The international launch confirms that the lineup will also debut in India soon.

OPPO has equipped the Find X9 with an improved camera setup, enabling high-quality image capture in various lighting conditions. The company has partnered with Hasselblad to deliver enhanced telephoto camera capabilities this year. Here’s everything to know about the standard variant launched in the global market with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and Google Gemini AI integration. OPPO Find X9 Pro Launched in Global Market With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,500mAh Battery; Check Starting Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X9 comes with a smaller 7,025mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging, while retaining the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The standard variant features a 6.59-inch 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution and 3,600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone also includes IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Unlike the Pro variant, the OPPO Find X9 is equipped with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera featuring the Sony LYT-600 sensor. It also includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Likely This Week, May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO Find X9 Price in Global Market

OPPO Find X9 Pro price in global market started at EUR 999 (around INR 1,02,000) for 12GB+512GB variant. OPPO has yet to reveal the prices of its other models.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).