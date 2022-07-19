Oppo India officially launched the Pad Air tablet in the country on Monday, along with the Reno8 Series and Enco X2 earbuds. The device made its debut in China this May, and now, the tablet has arrived in the Indian market. The Oppo Pad Air comes in grey colour option and will be available for purchase on July 23, 2022, via Oppo India official website. Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch 2K LCD screen with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie lens.

#OPPOPadAir built to ace the race non-stop! It comprises of best-in-class performance: the 6nm power-efficient Snapdragon 680 processor, the category best 3GB RAM expansion for swifter multitask across app, and 7100 mAh long-lasting battery for up to 15 hours video call. pic.twitter.com/yTLHcNB2YT — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 18, 2022

The tablet packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, which is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video calling on a single charge. It also gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Pad Air is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).