Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the Reno 6 Series soon. A report has revealed that the company could launch the successor to the Reno 5 Series on May 22, 2021. Oppo is expected to host a mid-year gala event on May 22 and might announce its Reno 6 Series launch date. As a reminder, the Oppo R15 phone, the first Reno smartphone was also launched at the company's gala event in 2018. So we expect Oppo Reno 6 Series to be launched at the 2021 gala event. OPPO Reno 5 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in Vietnam; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Reno 6 Series will comprise Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ phones. The Reno 6 device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ handsets could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 Chipsets respectively.

Oppo Reno 6 Series will come with improved cameras and videography output. All three devices are likely to carry bigger batteries, support for 65W fast charging and 33W wireless fast charging. Reno 6 Series handsets will run on Android 11 and will feature an attractive like its predecessor. AS of now, nothing more is known about the Reno 6 Series. We expect the company to roll out teasers of the phones soon.

