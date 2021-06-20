Realme is all set to host a launch event next week in India. The Chinese phone brand is scheduled to launch the Realme 30 Narzo Series and New Realme 32-inch Smart TV. The brand will also unveil another product during the event, which will be Realme Buds Q2. The company will announce prices of the new products at the event slated to commence at 12:30 pm IST. Additionally, the event will also be streamed online via Realme official YouTube channel. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Smartphones Listed on Flipkart; Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Realme Bud Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The USP of the upcoming Realme Buds Q2 will be its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. Like its predecessor, the Realme Buds Q2 will be focused on the bass. The earbuds will sport an in-ear design.

For the uninitiated, the Realme Buds Q2 was recently introduced in Pakistan. The upcoming variant is likely to share design and features with one that was introduced previously. The earbuds are likely to come with a 10mm Bass Driver and the BassBoost+ technology for enhanced audio output.

Realme Bud Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The key highlights of the earbuds are expected to be playback time of up to 20 hours, Super Low latency mode, improved touch controls, instant connection feature, IPX4 water resistance. The Realme Buds Q2 are likely to be priced under Rs 5,000.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 5G Smartphones (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G phones will also be launched in India next week. The 4G derivative will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, whereas the 5G version will come with a Dimensity 700 SoC. Both the phones are expected to get 48MP cameras and a 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging support. The upcoming Realme smart TV will get a 32-inch screen, 24W quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Android 9 Pie and much more.

