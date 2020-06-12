New Delhi, June 12: Realme on Friday said that X50 Pro 5G will the first smartphone from the company to receive Android 11 Beta 1 update in early July. According to the company, Android 11 Beta 1 will be available on more Realme smartphones soon. The smartphone will be available in 3 variants which will be priced at Rs 39, 999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 41,999 (8GB + 128GB), and Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB). Realme X3 SuperZoom Likely To Be Launched In India on June 26; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Realme will soon resume the production of its best 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G. India's first 5G smartphone will again go on sale from July 9 onwards," the company said in a statement.

Ready to test @Android 11 Beta 1 on your #realmeX50Pro? #realme is bringing to you the chance to be among the first to try out #Android11. Stay tuned! #LeapToAndroid11 pic.twitter.com/SGZreTmlg1 — realme (@realmemobiles) June 12, 2020

In terms of specifications, the device is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games. Realme Narzo 10 With A 5,000mAh Battery Goes On Sale In India; Check Prices, Offers, Variants & Specifications.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 10 Based Realme UI

64MP Quad Rear Camera

6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display

Snapdragon 865

6GB/8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB

4200mAh

From Rs 39,999

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10. The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front. The device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery.

