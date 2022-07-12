San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let users react to messages with any emoji of their choice. Currently, the platform gives several users the ability to react with a limited number of just six emojis. WhatsApp To Soon Let Users Hide Their Online Status From Everyone: Report.

"We are rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in a Facebook post on late Monday.

Zuckerberg also mentioned some of the emojis like a robot, french fries, surfing in the sea, etc. WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

Since you asked… ... all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it. Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle. This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function - the ability to edit a message.

In the recent past, the platform has released several features for group voice calls, like muting and messaging participants along with banner notifications while in a group call.

