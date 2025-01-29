PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 29: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has opened admissions for the second cohort of its distinctive Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP) (formerly known as Online MBA). The two-year postgraduate programme is meticulously designed to suit working professionals, entrepreneurs, and motivated individuals aspiring for managerial or entrepreneurial growth by enhancing their skills and learning while continuing their current pursuits. The admission window for the second batch will remain open through the programme website -iima.ac.in/academics/bpgp -till March 25, 2025.

What sets BPGP apart?

BPGP is a transformative two-year postgraduate course offered by IIMA which sets itself apart from other executive MBA programmes with its innovative structure and the flexibility to complete the course within three years. It combines the convenience of online learning, facilitated by VCNow, the technology partner, with the richness of on-campus engagement; almost ~80% of the programme is delivered online through live sessions while ~20% involves immersive on-campus modules. This blended design provides the flexibility for participants to balance their professional careers with academic pursuits.

Spanning six terms, the programme includes about 900 hours of classroom instruction and project work, equating to 36 credits. The on-campus modules, held for about one week each term, are integral to facilitating deeper learning and meaningful peer collaboration. Despite the online mode of teaching-learning, the programme retains IIMA's signature case-based pedagogy, ensuring an engaging and impactful learning experience. Peer learning, a cornerstone of IIMA's approach, is fostered through, both on-campus interactions and technology-enabled discussions. Additionally, the programme benefits from IIMA's well-known faculty, who bring expertise from their experience in cutting-edge research and consulting to enrich the learning process.

BPGP Eligibility Criteria

Just as the other MBA programmes (PGP and PGPX) by IIMA, BPGP retains the rigour in terms of admissions as well. Working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum of 15 years of study as per the education system in India and with a minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience after completion of graduation can apply for the programme. The applicants also need to have a valid CAT/GMAT/GRE (scores of tests taken within the last 5 years from March 10, 2025) or should clear the IIMA Admission Test (IAT). This initial screening process is followed by personal interviews for final selection into the course.

Highlighting key features of the programme and the IIMA advantage, Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, "IIMA believes in staying ahead of the curve and our Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) provides a distinct edge to the working professionals and entrepreneurs to fast-track their careers in today's dynamic environment. It exemplifies IIMA's commitment to making high-quality management education accessible to professionals with promising careers and shaping leaders for the future. The programme seamlessly integrates live online sessions with immersive on-campus modules, offering a learning experience that is both flexible and rigorous. Drawing on IIMA's renowned faculty, extensive academic resources, and professional network, BPGP is a key initiative in IIMA's strategy to lead future management education."

Giving more insights on the programme, Professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson, BPGP, IIMA, said, "In line with the growing global preference for hybrid learning models, we have designed this two-year degree-granting programme to strengthen the managerial skills of working professionals. The in-person sessions focus on building essential personal and group management skills, while the online sessions emphasise analytical tools and frameworks. Our pioneer batch is already setting a distinguished benchmark for engagement and excellence. Their contributions are shaping a vibrant and impactful learning environment that reflects the programme's vision of fostering collaboration, innovation, and practical learning. Participants benefit from IIMA's academic and non-academic facilities, including a high-performance computing lab and an extensive digital library. Upon graduation, they will become part of the prestigious IIMA alumni network, ensuring continued learning and collaboration."

Highlighting the critical role of technology in powering the online component of the programme, Darayus Mehta, Founder and Director of VCNow, said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with IIMA for the second batch of the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management. Our technology platform has enabled the seamless delivery of the programme and we're proud to have successfully supported the inaugural batch of 2024-26. As a promotion and technology partner, we ensured uninterrupted learning experiences through reliable real-time connectivity and dedicated technical support and we're committed to maintaining this high standard for future cohorts."

Highlights of the Pioneer Batch

The pioneer batch of BPGP witnessed participants from varied educational backgrounds ranging from engineering, accounting and finance, arts, science, fashion technology, medical sciences, architecture, and law. This diversity highlights the interdisciplinary nature of the cohort, bringing together a range of perspectives and skill sets. Additionally, the average professional experience of the first batch is 8.2 years with the majority (56%) having 3-8 years of experience. The average age of the first batch is 32 years, with a wide age distribution. In terms of gender representation, the first batch of the programme comprises 75% male participants and 25% female participants.

Furthermore, the first batch participants represent a wide array of industries bringing expertise from sectors such as Information Technology, Professional Services & Consulting, Financial Services, Manufacturing & Engineering, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Pharma, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, and Education & Communication, showcasing a broad and rich diversity in professional backgrounds.

About IIM Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is a premier global management Institute that is at the forefront of promoting excellence in the field of management education. In more than six decades of its existence, the Institute has been acknowledged for its exemplary contributions to scholarship, practice, and policy through its distinctive teaching, high-quality research, nurturing future leaders, supporting industry, government, social enterprise, and creating a progressive impact on society.

IIMA was founded as an innovative initiative by the Government, industry, and international academia in 1961. Since then, it has been consolidating its global footprint and today it has a network with over 80 top international institutions and a presence in Dubai. Its eminent faculty members and more than 44,000 alumni, who are at the helm of influential positions in all walks of life also contribute to its global recognition. Over the years, IIMA's academically superior, market-driven, and socially impactful programmes, have earned a high reputation and acclaim globally. It became the first Indian institution to receive international accreditation from EQUIS. The Institute is also placed first in the Government of India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), India Rankings 2024. The Institute has been ranked 43rd globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Rankings 2024. The renowned flagship two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is ranked 39th in the FT Masters in Management Ranking 2024 and the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) has been ranked 41st in the FT Global MBA rankings 2024.

IIMA offers consultancy services and more than 200 curated executive education programmes in customised, blended, and open enrolment formats for a diverse audience comprising business leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, academicians, government officials, armed forces personnel, agri-business, and other niche sector specialists and entrepreneurs.

To know more about the Institute, please visit: iima.ac.in

About VCNow

VCNow is a brand owned by Unified Collaboration Services LLP. It is the largest infrastructure-based HD Video Conference Service provider in the country, with over 50 Virtual Classroom studios spread across 32 cities in India. VCNow Virtual Classroom provides a near-real classroom experience with its highly interactive Live 2-way High-Definition Video Conference interface both through classroom-based and direct-to-device-based learning platforms. Since its inception in 2014, VCNow has helped deliver many professional executive programmes in various domains in collaboration with several top-ranked and reputed management institutions in the country.

To know more about VCNow, please visit: vcnow.in

