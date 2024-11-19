NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 19: The Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) announced the completion of the Treatment Optimization for Blood Pressure with Single-Pill Combinations in India (TOPSPIN) Study, a research initiative that tested the effectiveness of three double anti-hypertensive pill combinations in South Asian populations with uncontrolled hypertension. Conducted over two years in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Imperial College, London, the study demonstrated that all the three combinations were equally effective and safe in reducing ambulatory and office blood pressure.

With South Asians accounting for 25% of the global population, and India alone burdened with over 300 million individuals suffering from high BP, this is the first randomized study to test the choice of anti-hypertensive in them. These findings will provide clinicians a roadmap for addressing the burden of hypertension.

The TOPSPIN Study evaluated three two-drug combinations--Amlodipine + Perindopril, Amlodipine + Indapamide, and Perindopril + Indapamide--and revealed that all three combinations were similarly effective in achieving BP control. Key results include:

1. The absolute BP reduction at six months was around 14/8 mmHg (Ambulatory BP) and about 30/14 mmHg (Office BP) with all the three combinations.

2. Blood pressure control was achieved in approximately 70% of participants to

