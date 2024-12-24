Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Hindu devotees in India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the once-in-twelve-year Mahakumbh Mela beginning January 13, 2025 in the ancient city of Prayagraj.

Over 45 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh which is held once every 12 years.

Technology is being used to assist pilgrims. Among others, an AI-powered chatbot, equipped with multi-lingual capability, has been placed to assist pilgrims and visitors. This is an innovative experiment of its kind, with technology at its core. The AI chatbot will answer questions related to Kumbh in various languages.

Vivek Chaturvedi, the Additional Mela Adhikari talking to ANI, said, "Using this application, visitors will be able to Google navigate to nearest food courts, tents, hospitals, police stations, lost and found section. It is a self-regulatory mechanism, which is fully digitised."

The AI chatbot, is integrated with Bhasini App to give answers in various languages.

"We have also integrated the Bhasini app into it. People coming from different parts of the country will be able to converse in their own language. This would enable effective communication at the lost and found counter," Chaturvedi added.

The Kumbh Mela organiser has also set up a call centre to guide visitors. About 2,700 AI-enabled cameras are also being installed for security and amenities for visitors.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will also be performed on these stages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of the preparations, toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasized the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimized during emergencies. (ANI)

