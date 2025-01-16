Gandhinagar (Gujrat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, launched a series of significant development projects worth Rs 241 crore in Mansa, Gandhinagar district.

The centerpiece of the event was the Bhoomi Poojan for a Rs 234 crore barrage on the Sabarmati River at Mahakali Dham - Mini Pavagadh Ambod, a historic pilgrimage site in Mansa taluka. The project is expected to benefit over 3,500 hectares across eight villages in the region, improving irrigation systems and addressing the water needs of local farmers, according to press release.

Also Read | Pune Robbery: Trio Held for Committing Series of Thefts in Maharashtra, Stealing Jewellery Worth over INR 1 Crore.

Union Minister Amit Shah, in his address, highlighted the transformative role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary water management policies, which have ensured that every village in Gujarat, including those in North Gujarat, has access to both irrigation and clean drinking water. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary water management has ensured sufficient irrigation and clean drinking water for every village in Gujarat, including North Gujarat," said Amit Shah.

The barrage on the Sabarmati River is a critical component of Gujarat's efforts to improve water conservation and management. The project, designed to capture and store monsoon water, is part of a larger initiative to construct a series of barrages on the Sabarmati River.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Held for Raping Minor Girl at Guest House Through His Friend on Pretext of Birthday Celebrations.

CM Patel stated that barrages will be built at eight locations, starting from Dharoi Dam to downstream, further enhancing the region's water storage capacity. These efforts are expected to provide long-term benefits to agricultural activities and ensure a steady water supply throughout the year.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated several other key development projects in the region. A Rs 1.33 crore coastal protection wall was inaugurated near the Nilkanth Mahadev Temple on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Lakroda village, aimed at protecting the temple and surrounding areas from flood damage, according to a press release.

Additionally, a Rs 79 lakh check dam was inaugurated in Badpura village to improve local water storage and enhance irrigation capabilities for farmers. Amit Shah also inaugurated a new Rs 3.13 crore circuit house in Mansa village, which will provide better facilities for officials and visitors to the area. He emphasized that these projects will help foster regional growth and improve the quality of life for local communities.

Furthermore, educational infrastructure received a significant boost with the inauguration of new classrooms in local schools. Eight new classrooms were inaugurated at Charada Kanya Primary School, built at a cost of Rs 1.04 crore, and four new classrooms were inaugurated at Delwada Primary School, constructed at a cost of Rs 52 lakhs. These initiatives are part of the government's ongoing efforts to improve education and provide better learning environments for students in the region.

Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in addressing the water crisis in Gujarat, noting that schemes such as the Narmada Jal Thi Sinchai Yojana, Sujalam Suflam Yojana, and SAUNI Yojana have proven successful in improving the state's water infrastructure. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat has become a water-rich state by integrating Jal Shakti with Jan Shakti," said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister also mentioned that 14 dams are currently being constructed along the Sabarmati River to help maintain a steady water supply. These dams, along with other water conservation efforts, such as ponds in every village and the renovation of existing water bodies, will ensure that rainwater is captured and preserved instead of flowing into the sea.

Addressing the significance of North Gujarat's water needs, Amit Shah noted that the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, has successfully delivered fluoride-free water to remote villages, ensuring that even the most marginalized communities have access to clean drinking water.

In addition to the development projects, Amit Shah spoke about the potential for enhancing the region's tourism. He shared plans to extend the barrage at Ambod by one to one and a half kilometer to create a scenic lake along the Mahakali Mata temple, which would help boost tourism in the area.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke about the government's plans to continue its water conservation efforts. "Over the last 23 years, millions of cubic meters of water have been stored through public-driven water conservation projects such as check dams, boribands, farm ponds, and village ponds," he stated. He further reiterated the government's commitment to the Prime Minister's 'Catch the Rain' initiative, which includes the construction of Amrit Sarovars in every village and the promotion of rainwater harvesting.

Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister for Water Resources and Water Supply, emphasized the importance of these projects in improving the region's irrigation systems and helping farmers by turning arid lands into fertile fields. Mansa MLA Jayantibhai Patel delivered the vote of thanks at the event.

The inauguration event was attended by MPs, MLAs, district officials, and a large number of local villagers, reflecting the strong community support for these development initiatives. Senior officers from the Water Resources, Roads and Buildings, and Education Departments, along with District Collector Mehul Dave, District Development Officer B.J. Patel, and other local leaders, were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)