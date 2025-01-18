Auretics Ltd and CSIR-NRDC Join hands for healthcare innovation (Photo/)

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In a milestone for healthcare innovation, Auretics Limited signed a Technology Transfer Agreement (ToT) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), facilitated by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC).

The agreement, finalized during the inaugural ceremony of the CSIR Innovation Complex, Mumbai, marks a step forward in addressing joint health challenges through science-backed solutions.

The partnership revolves around a clinically-tested herbal formulation for cartilage formation, developed at CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The event, held at the CSIR-NIO Regional Centre Campus, Andheri (West), Mumbai, witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and Dr. V.K. Paul, members of NITI Aayog.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), underscored the importance of partnerships between science and industry in advancing national goals.

Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited, highlighted the transformative potential of the agreement, stating, "This collaboration between Auretics and CSIR exemplifies how scientific research can directly benefit society. By bringing this innovative herbal formulation to market, we aim to address widespread cartilage-related issues while fostering wellness across India."

The formulation, rooted in rigorous scientific research, is positioned to provide an affordable and effective treatment for early-stage arthritis and joint health problems. Gupta emphasized that the partnership reflects a convergence of scientific excellence and entrepreneurial vision.

Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta of CSIR-IHBT praised the project's foundation in robust clinical research. He remarked, "This herbal formulation represents a breakthrough in addressing cartilage degeneration. It showcases how India's scientific advancements can positively impact public health."

The collaboration is poised to yield multi-faceted benefits like Enhanced Healthcare Access, Boost to Innovation and Economic Growth.

This agreement aligns with India's vision of integrating traditional knowledge with modern science to build a healthier and self-reliant nation. (ANI)

