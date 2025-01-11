New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday released its second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now identified with hardline Hindutva politics, from Karawal Nagar.

It has fielded Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency.

With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

