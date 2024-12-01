New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday visited and oversaw the functioning of on-spot disposal of applications under the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY). The special camp was organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Shyam Vihar in Najafgarh.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Lieutenant Governor said, " Also distributed Certificate of ownership/Conveyance deed to 40 residents of various unauthorised colonies, whose applications were disposed of at the special camp. 10 such camps were organized in different unauthorised colonies across Delhi."

Vinai Kumar Saxena further added, "I have directed officials to dispose of the 62,000 pending as well as fresh applications, in a mission mode. The camps at people's doorsteps have a Single Window Clearance Mode with facilitation for documentation and their uploading on the portal, scrutiny, notarization and other ancillary activities along with on-the-spot regularization of their properties in a flexible and humane manner, as the PM-UDAY Scheme envisages."

LG Saxena further added that the large turnout and positive feedback from the public in these camps and their appreciation is indeed motivating and strengthens our commitment to give ownership rights to lakhs of people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

Speaking with ANI on Sunday, LG Saxena explained that these camps would continue for a month.

"PM Uday Scheme was launched in Delhi to give ownership rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies. But there were a lot of people who were not able to complete the formalities for this...Today, the camps are being organised to help those people with the formalities...These camps will be held for a whole month. I will keep doing such work in the interest of the public...There is no limit that we have fixed for these camps. Everyone can come here and get the help," he said. (ANI)

