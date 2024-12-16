New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi and asked her to immediately convene a special sitting of the outgoing Assembly to table the 14 pending CAG reports before the House, said a Raj Niwas note.

The LG has given his formal consent for tabling of all reports before the Delhi Assembly in pursuance of Section 48 of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, it said.

The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) are touchstone of transparency in governance and expeditiously placing them before the legislature is a constitutional mandate for the government, the LG said.

"By not laying the CAG Reports promptly before the Legislative Assembly, the government has failed to discharge its constitutional obligation," he remarked.

All reports pertain to the period when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister of Delhi.

Saxena has stressed that the session be convened without any further loss of time to ensure adherence to the constitutional mandate, as the Assembly has not been prorogued as yet, claimed the note.

It said that no action was taken despite the LG's communications to the then chief minister on February 22 this year and further on November 29.

A petition filed by Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta is pending before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the government to lay the reports before the Assembly.

The reports, including “Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi”, “Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi”, “Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services”, “Performance Audit Report on Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)”, are pending for nearly one-and-half year, said the note.

