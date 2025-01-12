Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Noida in the early hours of Sunday, a senior police official said.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Noida, the fire broke out in a chemical plant named Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics at around 3.25 am today.

Acting swiftly on the incident, the fire service unit immediately rushed to the spot with 32 fire tenders and engaged in a firefighting operation. Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The official stated that no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.

In a video posted on X by the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida DCP said, "On January 12, 205, at around 3.25 am, Noida Police received information about a fire in a chemical plant Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics in the village of Dujana Road under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station. Acting swiftly on the incident, the Fire Service Unit rushed to the spot and currently the fire is being extinguished with the help of about 32 fire fighting vehicles. No casualties have been reported in the incident."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

