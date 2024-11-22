Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena on Friday pitched for the creation of "separate administrative units" for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to end the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Vanlalvena, a leader of BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), also called for the removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as the "the first and immediate step" to contain the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

"Imposition of President's Rule is inevitable for the immediate solution. During such period, the Centre should thoroughly study the situation and demarcate lands occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities," he told PTI.

Vanlalvena said the two communities should be administered separately as the divide is "very wide".

"The hill tribes can't go to the valley. Similarly, the Meiteis no longer dare to go to the hill areas. New administrative units should be created in lands occupied by both the Meiteis and the ethnic Kuki-Zo people to bring a lasting solution and end the conflict," he said.

He said the ethnic violence has gone beyond the control of the state government and the state police, whom he accused of taking sides.

"It is high time that President's Rule is imposed, and the strength of the military, especially the Army is used. However, President's Rule alone will not solve the crisis, unless there are separate administrations for both the communities," he said.

Vanlalvena claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre was reluctant to remove the N Biren Singh government because it wanted to protect the party's image.

"Had the Centre imposed President's Rule in the beginning, the ethnic violence would have been contained already. The BJP can't do so because it wanted to save its image," he claimed.

"If Singh is removed, another man from the same party and same community will take his place, who may be worse than him. There will be no lasting peace as long as the present government continues," he said.

MNF president Zoramthanga said the Centre should hold talks with representatives of both the communities and the Manipur government to restore peace.

Mizoram Congress president Lal Thanzara accused both the Centre and the Manipur government of not making sincere efforts to end the conflict.

Lok Sabha member from Mizoram Richard Vanlalhmangaiha said he would raise the issue in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

