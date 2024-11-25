Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday said that it was for the first time in the history of Maharashtra that there was no leader of opposition.

Speaking to ANI, the leader said "For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, we will not have a leader in the opposition. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and opposition but also the false narrative they spread. Look at the adjectives they used...maal, bakri, kutta.. Look at the vision plan which is totally dyfunct."

Further, she said that the situation reflected on how the people of Maharashtra voted for Viksit Bharat and for the development of Bharat Maharashtra.

"The people of Maharashtra have voted for Viksit Bharat and for the development of Bharat and Maharashtra. They have voted for a vision plan that is to take everyone along. When we say 'anekta mein ekta' it means unity in diversity, and the voters for Maharashtra have understood well.. it is well deserved not to have a leader in the opposition rather than have a destructive group of people who only spread false narratives in public service," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP Presidenty Chandrashekhar Bawankule lashed out at Congress and announced that there would be no Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature.

"Maharashtra will not have a leader of the opposition (LoP) this time. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and the opposition. They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana," BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahayuti secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies.

BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managing just 10 seats. (ANI)

