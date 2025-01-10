New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) GST Network on Friday said it has sent an incident report to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on the technical glitches in the system and requested an extension of the filing date of GST sales return or GSTR-1.

"GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date," GST Tech, the official handle of GSTN, said in a post on X.

The GST Network has been facing technical glitches since Thursday as taxpayers were unable to generate summary of GSTR-1 and file the return.

The last date for filing GSTR-1 for the month of December 2024 is January 11, 2025.

