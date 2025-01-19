Charkhi Dadri, January 19: Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle, Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother, Savitri Devi were killed in a road accident on Sunday, officials said. The accident occurred when a scooter and a car collided with each other at the Mahendragarh bypass road in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri. The driver of the car has been absconding from the accident, as per officials.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and took possession of the bodies of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is being carried out by the police. Further investigation is underway. Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker’s Maternal Grandmother, Uncle Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Haryana.

#WATCH | Haryana: Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother Savitri Devi died in a road accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri today More details awaited. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/0ojhRSP4GN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

Earlier on January 17, the two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, along with World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Haridwar Road Accident: 4 Dead, 1 Injured As Car Collides With Parked Truck on Delhi-Haridwar Highway, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Taking to Instagram, Manu Bhaker said that she is "deeply honoured" to receive the prestigious award. She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported her. "I am deeply honoured to have received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the honourable president of India @presidentofindia. This recognition inspires me to work even harder and strive for more victories to make my country proud. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported, guided, and cheered for me throughout my journey. Thank you," Manu Bhaker wrote on Instagram.

