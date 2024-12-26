Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): A potentially devastating forest fire that occurred in the Kellar Range near Bhaderwah of the Doda district was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of the Indian Army 4 Rashtriya Rifles (Bravo company) and the local forest officials, as per a press release by the Indian Army.

Range Officer Suresh Jamwal, and his team coordinated efforts on the ground, ensured a swift and effective response.

Also Read | Veer Bal Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Launch 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' Today in Delhi.

The timely intervention of the Indian Army played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading further and causing significant damage to the ecosystem and nearby villages, a statement from the release said.

This operation highlighted the importance of collaboration between agencies in tackling natural disasters. The Indian Army's unwavering support to the civil administration during crisis reaffirms its commitment to serving the nation and protecting its citizen. (ANI)

Also Read | Faridabad Horror: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Stabbed 14 Times by Men Armed With Knives and Sticks, 10 Accused Held After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)