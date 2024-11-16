Hingoli, November 16: Farmers in Hingoli, Maharashtra, renowned for turmeric production, face challenges as fluctuating market rates leave them with little control over their earnings. Despite nurturing the crop for ten months, farmers claim that they often remain unaware of its selling price until harvest.

Farmers claim that their persistent demand for a minimum support price has only met with unfulfilled election-time promises, intensifying their financial hardships. In Bhandegaon village of Hingoli, Maharashtra, turmeric farmers grapple with market volatility, as they remain unaware of their crop's selling price until it reaches the market. While a price above Rs 10,000 per quintal ensures profit, anything below that leads to significant losses. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Promises 'Glorious' State if MNS Comes to Power.

A farmer shared that after ten months of dedicated work last year, he managed to save only Rs 20,000. He said that despite repeated discussions with leaders about fair pricing during elections, their concerns go unheard once polls conclude, leaving them in financial uncertainty. However, the farmers in Hingoli are holding onto hope that the upcoming Baba Saheb Thackeray Haridra Research and Training Center will bring better prospects for turmeric prices.

Devidas Laxman, a farmer from Bhandegaon village, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding turmeric pricing, stating that while a high price brings profit, sometimes even the costs are not recovered. Laxman explained that prices have fluctuated drastically, with rates once soaring to Rs 18,000-Rs 19,000 per quintal, but last year, they barely earned Rs 5,000 per quintal. With no mechanism to regulate prices, farmers remain at the mercy of market fluctuations. Maharashtra Elections: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Takes Stock of Preparations Ahead with Lok Sabha Members.

Shivaji Champat Rai, another farmer from Hingoli, expressed frustration over the challenges faced during turmeric cultivation, despite good rainfall. He pointed out that while the crop is benefiting from the rain, power shortages--limited to just two hours of low voltage--have hindered progress. With the turmeric harvest expected in March, farmers remain anxious, uncertain about the prices they will receive.

Farmers fear that a higher yield might lead to lower prices, exacerbating their financial strain. Rai emphasized that, despite frequent changes in government, farmers' concerns remain unaddressed. Their sole demand is fair pricing, urging the government to understand their needs.

