Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Three persons, including a woman, are trapped under the debris after a well collapsed in a village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 4 pm in Khunajhir Khurd village of Chhindwara district of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh said that the teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are engaged in the rescue efforts to save the labourers and the woman, adding that a team of doctors and ambulances are present on the spot.

The official added that two earth-moving machines have been deployed to fasten the rescue efforts.

"Operation to rescue labourers buried in a well collapse has been ongoing since 4 pm yesterday. Two earth-moving machines have been deployed. Teams of NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the rescue efforts. 2 men and 1 woman are trapped under debris. A team of doctors and ambulances are present here," Singh told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

