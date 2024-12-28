New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites should be performed at the same place where his memorial is to be built.

His reaction came after a row emerged over the place of Manmohan Singh's last rites and a memorial for him.

While the Congress demanded a funeral in a place where a memorial to Singh could be built, the Centre said the former Prime Minister would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday. The Centre also said land for a memorial would be earmarked in the next few days. But it would not be the place where the funeral took place.

"This is not an issue at all, PM Modi's government should have thought about it beforehand. The whole country wants that his last rites should be performed at the same place where his memorial is to be built," Partap Singh Bajwa told ANI.

"This demand is not just of Congress, not just of Punjab and Sikh community, this is a worldwide demand of all Indians. There is no need to think about it, the government should have thought about it beforehand," he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that the people of the country are simply unable to understand why the government could not find a location for his cremation.

"Earlier this morning, the Congress President had written to the Prime Minister, suggesting that the cremation of the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, take place at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy. The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, the record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades. This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

The last rites of Manmohan Singh are to be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the Ministry of Home Affairs stated. (ANI)

