New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Rural Development Ministry's 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, which aims at ensuring a minimum of Rs 1 lakh annual income for women self-help group members, will be showcased on its tableau at the Kartavya Path on Republic Day this year, a source said on Tuesday.

The scheme is the theme of the ministry's tableau this year and would showcase women's economic empowerment through the lens of entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and education along with a banner reading "Empowered Women, Prosperous Families, Stronger Nation".

Also Read | 'Men Too Are Victims of Marital Disputes in Divorce Cases', Says Karnataka High Court While Denying Wife's Transfer Petition.

A symbolic statue of a 'Lakhpati Didi' holding a bundle of money symbolizing her financial self-sufficiency will be at the front of the tableau. Statues of women from diverse rural areas engaged in different economic activities will also be displayed.

Skills and trades like weaving, handicrafts and agriculture, as well as women using computers, representing digital literacy, will be on display.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts North Eastern State.

According to the source, Motifs related to rural India, such as pottery, local crafts, and flora would frame the tableau, making it visually rooted in the Indian countryside.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, over 1.15 crore women SHG members have become 'Lakhpati Didis' under the scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)