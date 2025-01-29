New Delhi, January 29: President Droupadi Murmu has expressed sadness over the mishap at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj early this morning. "The stampede incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The accident that happened in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister @myogiadityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are providing all possible help to the victims," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X. Mahakumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Government Over Stampede at Maha Kumbh, Says ‘Management Should Be Handed Over to Army’.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं हताहत हुए श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालु शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2025

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that the police are looking into the cause of the mishap that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Vaibhav Krishna said that Amrit Snan is about to begin and police and administration will assist all the akharas in completing their traditional processions.

"Amrit Snan is about to begin. Everything will be carried out traditionally. The police and administration will assist all the Akharas in their traditional processions. The situation is under control. We are looking into the causes of this morning's incident. It happened because of a huge rush of devotees. More than 10 crore devotees are expected to arrive," DIG said. Mahakumbh Stampede: Multiple Casualties After Stampede at Sangam Area of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences.

SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No rumours must be paid heed to. Amrit Snan will soon begin. All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made. Many ghats have been developed and people are easily taking dip in those ghats. I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries."

A stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

