Six Workers Die After Portion of Building Collapses Near Ooty (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ooty, February 7: Six construction workers involved in the construction of a house died when a portion of the building collapsed on them in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36) and Radha ( 38). Tamil Nadu: Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Chennai, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway," said Ooty Police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16 Students Injured as Tree Collapses in Government School in Madurai (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Building Collapse

#WATCH | Six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lovedale, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu "Two workers with serious injuries taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations underway, say Police. pic.twitter.com/NkrUFxw0TU — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people. Further information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)