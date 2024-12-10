Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP hit out at DMK and AIADMK for posing "unfounded" allegations against the tungsten mining project in Madurai and accused them of "misleading" the people in state.

Tamil Nadu BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad termed the protest in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly as "drama" and "political theatre." He added that the two parties won't succeed in creating the impression that Centre is "imposing" the project on the state, as the Modi government always prioritizes agricultural welfare.

This comes amid the row between the Tamil Nadu government and Centre over the tungsten project in Madurai.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the project. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that as long as he is the Chief Minister of the state he will not allow tungsten mining at Melur in Madurai district.

In a statement, Prasad said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister MK Stalin's claim in the assembly that he would resign "if the central government approved the Tungsten mining project" in Madurai and the subsequent resolution to withdraw permission is purely "political theatre."

"The DMK's portrayal of the central government's alleged conspiracy in granting Tungsten mining rights at Madurai's Arittapatti and Nayakkar Patti is "unfounded". BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has clearly stated that the mining project will not proceed," he said.

"A formal announcement from the central government on this is expected soon, as indicated by BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran in the assembly," he added.

Prasad further alleged that the "false propaganda" by the DMK and AIADMK is aimed at "confusing" Tamil Nadu residents regarding the Tungsten mining project, and it "deserves strong condemnation."

"The DMK's incomplete and misleading information on the issue has incited protests in rural areas like Arittapatti, Nayakkar Patti, and surrounding villages," he added.

The BJP spokesperson affirmed that the Modi government prioritizes agricultural welfare and carefully considers the opinions of farmers and local communities before implementing projects. "The government ensures the interests of people are protected, taking inputs from local bodies, district administrations, political representatives, and farmers' welfare associations before finalizing policies," he said.

"Yesterday's legislative assembly debate by the DMK-AIADMK alliance was a deliberate attempt to falsely accuse the Central Government of imposing the Tungsten project arbitrarily. This was done to mislead the local populace and farmers for political gain," he added.

The BJP leder further alleged that Tamil Nadu was "neglected" during the Congress-led UPA regime, adding that several projects, including the Methane Extraction Project in the Delta Districts and the ban on traditional Jallikattu, were implemented "against Tamil Nadu's interests."

"Chief Minister Stalin cannot overlook the betrayals during that period, which are documented in parliamentary records," he said.

The BJP spokesperson slammed DMK Minister Duraimurugan over his criticism of Centre, stating that his statements reflect "frustration over losing the opportunity for the DMK government to benefit financially from illegal sand mining and mineral scams."

"During the UPA era, the DMK was complicit in enabling massive corruption through private allotments of mineral resources. It paved the way for scandals such as the 2G spectrum scam," Prasad said.

He added, "Prime Minister Modi's reforms in the mining sector ended such corruption by introducing transparent auctioning of mineral rights. The DMK's criticisms now are baseless, as Tamil Nadu's development has significantly improved under Modi's leadership."

Prasad further affirmed that BJP remains committed to Tamil Nadu's growth, ensuring that every project benefits the state's residents while safeguarding farmers' interests. Farmers' voices are always respected under the Modi government, as demonstrated in past instances like the withdrawal of coal mining auctions in the Delta region after protests.

"Tamil Nadu's residents will not believe the political theatrics and false accusations of the DMK and AIADMK. The BJP reiterates that the Tungsten mining project will not proceed, and Prime Minister Modi will continue to prioritize Tamil Nadu's welfare. The people of Tamil Nadu will recognize the Modi government's contributions and reject DMK propaganda in the 2026 Assembly elections," he added. (ANI)

