New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday announced Rs 270 crore for next-generation improvements in public grievances portal -- CPGRAMS, according to an official statement.

Recognised as the world's largest citizen interface platform, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has been equipped with advanced multilingual support, robust tracking and efficient feedback mechanisms, drastically reducing grievance redressal time, it said.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances online.

In a comprehensive year-end review held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, the minister called for the integration of the “whole of government” and “whole of nation” approaches as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to enhance effective governance outcomes and citizen satisfaction.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, highlighted the advanced capabilities of the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0, developed with IIT Kanpur as the knowledge partner.

This cutting-edge system incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to revolutionise grievance management on the CPGRAMS platform, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

By enabling predictive analyses and systemic insights, IGMS 2.0 facilitates informed policy interventions, ensuring better outcomes for citizens, it said.

"Underscoring the commitment to technology-driven reforms, Singh announced a government sanction of Rs 270 crores for next-generation improvements in the CPGRAMS portal," the statement said.

He noted a remarkable reduction in grievance redressal time to just 12 days, with citizen satisfaction levels reaching 44 per cent in 2024.

Over 28 lakh citizens are now registered on the CPGRAMS platform as of November 2024.

Singh emphasised the need to set higher targets for the coming year, reinforcing the government's dedication to making grievance redressal systems more robust, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

He said that the integration of technology and stakeholder collaboration would remain central to achieving these goals, ensuring seamless and satisfactory public service delivery.

