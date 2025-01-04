Jaisalmer, Jan 4 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died allegedly after being administered an injection at a medicine store in Jaisalmer on Saturday, officials said.

While the girl's family has accused the medicine store staff of negligence, Kotwali police station SHO Sawai Singh said the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report is received.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Ismail Khan, a resident of Hasan village, said his three-year-old granddaughter Rabina was suffering from cold and cough for the past two days.

On Saturday, he took her to a retired government doctor at his residence who prescribed an injection.

Also Read | January 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 4.

The girl was administered the jab by the staff of a local medicine store following which she became unconscious, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)