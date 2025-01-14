New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Choice International's broking arm on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with AI-powered financial news platform StockBee to provide investors and traders access to real-time financial news.

"This partnership is a first in the broking industry, making Choice the only stock broking company to offer this unique feature, Choice Equity Broking said in a statement.

Through this exclusive integration, Choice's customers will gain access to StockBee's AI platform that processes vast amounts of financial data per second, enabling investors to make timely and well-informed decisions," it said.

"Our partnership with StockBee is not just a collaboration, it is a pioneering initiative that brings institutional-grade market intelligence to retail investors," Choice International CEO and Executive Director Arun Poddar said.

This integration ensures our customers have access to powerful tools previously reserved for large financial institutions, Poddar added.

