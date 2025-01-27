Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches and announced several other steps to inject liquidity into the banking system.

As part of measures to manage liquidity conditions, the central bank also announced a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of six months to be held on January 31, 2025.

Also Read | ucc.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand UCC Website Goes Live As State Implements Uniform Civil Code, Here's How To Register Marriage, Divorce, Live-In Relationship and Other Matters.

To inject liquidity, RBI said open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each will be held on January 30, February 13, and February 20.

Besides, a 56-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore will be held on February 7.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

"The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions," the RBI said.

Detailed instructions for each operation will be issued separately, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)