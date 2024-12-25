New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Shooter Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making history by securing third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event. She became the first-ever woman shooter from India to win an Olympic medal, adding a significant milestone to her already illustrious career.

In Paris, Bhaker secured two bronze medals in the shooting events, becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to achieve this feat in a single edition of the Olympics. This remarkable accomplishment was held by Norman Pritchard, who won two medals at the 1900 Paris Games.

Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, clinched her second bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The duo displayed exceptional consistency, defeating South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a score of 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Their victory marked India's first-ever shooting team medal at the Olympics.

Despite narrowly missing out on a historic treble by finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol event, Bhaker's achievements in Paris cement her status as the most successful Indian woman shooter in history. Her career is already decorated with gold medals from the World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Youth Olympic Games.

This success comes after the heartbreak of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where a pistol malfunction denied Bhaker a shot at a medal in the same event. Her resilience and determination have now propelled her to the pinnacle of Indian shooting sports.

Born on February 18, 2002, in Jhajjar, Haryana, Bhaker initially pursued a variety of sports, including tennis, skating, and boxing. She also excelled in 'thang ta', a form of martial arts, winning medals at the national level before dedicating herself to shooting.

India's overall performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics was commendable, securing a total of six medals--one silver and five bronze. Swapnil Kusale contributed to the tally with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. The Indian men's hockey team added to the medal count by winning back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years, defeating Spain 2-1.

In track and field, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed defending his Tokyo gold medal, but he brought home a silver with a throw of 89.45m. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, clinched a bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

India's impressive haul at the Paris 2024 Olympics underscores the country's growing prowess in a diverse range of sports, setting a promising precedent for future competitions. (ANI)

